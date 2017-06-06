Eufaula police warn against opening spam email

Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas is now against the law. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
Top White House spokesman Sean Spicer won't say whether the president has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
The Eufala Police Department has posted on Facebook warning against opening spam emails from one sender that could potentially contain a virus.More >>
A man charged with a woman's murder in Elmore County had his first court appearance Tuesday.More >>
All lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near the interchange are back open after debris in the roadway forced traffic to be diverted, Montgomery Police say.More >>
