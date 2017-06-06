Eufaula police warn against opening spam email

The Eufaula Police Department has posted on Facebook warning against opening spam emails from one sender that could potentially contain a virus.

The post made on Facebook Tuesday warns its viewers against opening any emails or attachments from "Larry Lewis."

"Please be aware that there is an email being circulated around Eufaula from an individual that identifies himself as Larry Lewis. This email is spam or a scam and is possibly infected. As a general rule of thumb do not open any email from a source that you are not familiar with or expecting correspondence from," said the Eufaula Police Department in their post.

In the email, "Larry Lewis" says that he's been hired to kill the receiver of the email, unless he or she pays $10,000 to have the execution terminated.

The Eufaula Police Department says that they have contacted both the FBI and Alabama Fusion Center about the email.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.