Pike Country Probate Judge Wes Allen seeking House seat

President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.More >>
U.S. Rep Mo Brooks has selected Alabama Rep. Arnold Mooney as his campaign chairman in his bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
Advocate groups are lashing out at lawmakers over the move to defund a system designed to update Alabama crime victims. They’re asking the governor for help to keep the system up and running.More >>
Pike County Probate Judge, Wes Allen, has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for the District 89 seat in the Alabama House of Representatives.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have submitted new legislative districts lines to a federal court after being ordered to correct racial gerrymandering.More >>
The chairman of the powerful Alabama House Rules Committee is stepping down from his chairmanship and will not seek re-election next year after two decades in the Legislature.More >>
Troy City councilman Marcus B. Paramore announced his candidacy for the Alabama House of Representatives Monday.More >>
According to one Alabama state lawmaker, Robert Bentley's days as Alabama's governor may be numbered.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law Friday with the intention of bringing Alabama's criminal code up-to-date with regards to sexual misconduct when technology is involved.More >>
A new Alabama law could make which party you vote for in the primary more important than ever.More >>
When the window closed a total of 21 Democrats and Republicans had their names in the official running for the U.S. Senate seat.More >>
