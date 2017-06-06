Pike Country Probate Judge Wes Allen seeking House seat

Pike County Probate Judge Wes Allen has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for the District 89 seat in the Alabama House of Representatives.

"For eight years, I have had a front row seat to witness the hardworking people of Pike County. The people work hard. They get up everyday to make our communities better and we have never lost sight that these are the same hardworking people who fund our government," Allen said.

In an address to a crowd of supporters Tuesday, Allen laid out his goals.

"My philosophy is that government should create an environment in which businesses and entrepreneurs can be successful -- an environment where hard work is rewarded and where the American Dream can flourish without undue and unnecessary burdens being imposed by any government agency," Allen said.

Allen has served as Pike County's probate judge for eight years.

In 2015, Allen stopped issuing marriage licenses because he objects to gay marriage.

The 89th District includes Pike County and part of Dale County.

