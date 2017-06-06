Several Montgomery Biscuits players to play in the 2017 Southern league all-star game

The Southern League released the roster for the annual All-Star game and six Montgomery Biscuits players have been named to the 2017 Southern League All-Star roster. The players representing Montgomery are pitchers Diego Castillo, Jose Mujica, Mike Franco, outfielders Cade Gotta and Braxton Lee as well as catcher Justin O'Conner.

Castillo has recently been promoted to AAA in Durham, so though he is named on the All-Star roster, he's unable to participate.

Mike Franco is a perfect 5-0 on the year so far with a 2.39 ERA in his first year pitching at the Double-A level.

Cade Gotta leads the Southern League in batting average at .340 and is back in Montgomery after receiving an early season promotion to AAA. His batting average is 20 points higher than teammate Braxton Lee who sits in second place in the Southern League.

Lee, has had a euphoric season. Hitting .320, he has also contributed two home runs. The first home run of his professional career came on April 9. He also put together a 33-game-on-base streak this season which chalked up to the third longest in Biscuits history.

Jose Mujica comes to the Biscuits after a mid-April promotion from A+. A 20-year-old native of Venezuela has gone 4-3 with a 2.97 ERA in his debut season with AA. He currently sits third in the league in WHIP (0.97).

Last but not least, Justin O'Conner is playing in his fourth year at the AA level. The majority of last season he was sidelined with a back injury and now he's back and better than ever. With a .261 batting average, five home runs, 28 RBI and 11 doubles he is a guaranteed solid base-knocker for the Skits. He also is still the only one on the roster to hit a Grand Slam so far this season.

The All-Star game will be played Tuesday, June 20 at the Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida.

