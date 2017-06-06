Judge holds dismissal hearing for man jailed 10 years without trial

A man facing capital murder charges will wait a little longer to find out if his case will be dismissed in Houston County.

Kharon Davis, 32, is accused of murdering Pete Reaves. He has been in jail for 10 years without a trial. Judge Kevin Moulton heard arguments from prosecution and defense attorneys in a dismissal hearing Tuesday morning. Moulton decided not to rule, taking the case into advisement.

Davis' mother, Chrycynthia Davis, says the road to justice has been an ongoing battle, but she's not giving up the fight to obtain justice for her son.

"I don't think it's hopeless and I appreciate the Judge taking things into advisement," Davis said.

NAACP leaders attended the hearing. They aren’t declaring Kharon Davis innocent or guilty, but are fighting for his right to a speedy trial. Southeastern Regional NAACP Director, Kevin Myles, said Kharon pleaded not guilty on capital murder charges.

"People are presumed to be innocent unless they are to be proven guilty in a court of law," said Myles.

According to Chrycynthia Davis, she was informed the kit came up missing.

"All of a sudden this bogus gunshot residue kit pops up. Pops up from where? Nine years it's been missing," Davis said. "This is the most egregious, the most long outdrawn crazy process that has absolutely no validity to it at all."

Kharon Davis has changed attorneys, which played a part in the delay. His first attorney had to be replaced because of a conflict of interest. The lawyer’s son was the investigating officer.

"Clearly if ten years elapsed without anybody every raising the issue of a speedy trial he had the wrong attorneys," Myles said.

Bernard Simelton, NAACP Alabama State Conference President said, "We look forward to the Judge's ruling and we certainly hope it rules in favor of Mr. Davis."

"We are polling all of our state conferences to figure out exactly how cases of pre-trial detention are being abused around the country," said Myles. "We know that this ten years is extreme."

Myles says there are several cases of inmates jailed without trials for many years in other states.

"We also know that in Mississippi there's a going man by the name of Steven Harris who was in jail for 11 years," said Myles. "There's a man in Augusta, GA who's been in jail for 8 years. We also know Kalief Browder who was in Brooklyn, New York, who was held in jail for 3 years. He actually committed suicide, this is a problem."

We reached out to both prosecution and defense attorneys, but they were unable to comment.

It is unclear when a decision will be made.

