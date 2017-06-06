Wedgewood Community home catches fire, nearby homes evacuated

A mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon in the Wedgewood Community on Ashwood Circle, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO says due to a possible gas line, other residents nearby are being evacuated from their homes. MCSO Captain Trent Beasley says this is a precautionary measure.

