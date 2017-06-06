Huntingdon's Dave Schreyer recognized as Division III Golf Coach of the Year

ATLANTA (Huntingdon Athletics) – Huntingdon Director of Golf Dave Schreyer was named the Division III Coach of the Year with the release of the Golf Coaches Association of America’s Dave Williams Awards on Tuesday.

The Dave Williams National Coach of the Year Award recognizes the top coach in NCAA Division I, Division II and Division III, NAIA and NJCAA Division I and Division II. The awards will be presented by Golf Pride Grips at the GCAA National Convention on Dec. 11.

“To be recognized as the National Coach of the Year, that is something every coach strives for,” said Schreyer, who was also named a Division III Region Coach of the Year for a second straight season. “I have been very fortunate to coach a group of young men who are open to change and development. We have come a long way in the past four years and I am very proud of my teams and the winning culture we have developed.”

Of the six National Coach of the Year winners, three have ties to Huntingdon. In addition to Schreyer, Division I winner Scott Limbaugh of Vanderbilt played and coached for the Hawks and Division II winner Steve Fell of West Florida played for Huntingdon.

The other three National Coach of the Year winners are Grand View’s Chris Winkel (NAIA), Indian Hills’ Rob Murray (NJCAA Division I) and Copiah-Lincoln’s Ronnie Ross (NJCAA Division II).

In his fourth full season with the Hawks, Schreyer earned his second straight USA South Coach of the Year honor and guided Huntingdon to a No. 1 ranking in Division III for the majority of the season. The Hawks reached the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year. Huntingdon was the national runner-up in 2016 and tied for fourth this season.

The team placed first in five tournaments and finished in the top four in all 10 tournaments. The five wins are the second most in a season for Huntingdon during the NCAA era.

The Hawks averaged 290.44 per round, almost seven strokes better than the team’s 297.37 average in 2016 and two strokes better than Huntingdon’s previous NCAA-era record of 292.38. The team produced three of the Hawks’ top five single-season scoring averages during the NCAA era.

Among the team’s best performances during the season was a 30-stroke win in the Gordin Classic. The Hawks’ 12-under-par 272 in the second round set Huntingdon’s new NCAA-era marks for low round and low round vs. par. Huntingdon’s 17-under 551 for 36 holes and 5-under 847 for 54 holes also set new NCAA-era records for the program.

Under Schreyer’s guidance, the Hawks have produced a Division III Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year, three All-American selections, six All-Region selections, 11 All-Conference selections, one conference Golfer of the Year, one conference Rookie of the Year, eight All-American Scholars and 21 Academic All-Conference selections.

(Courtesy: Huntingdon Athletics)