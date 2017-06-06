Attorney General's Office launches investigation into Selma Police Department

The Attorney General's Office is participating in a joint state-federal investigation into current and former employees of the Selma Police Department.

"With the cooperation of Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier, the Alabama Attorney General's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are conducting a joint investigation of current and former employees of the Selma Police Department," said Attorney General Steve Marshall Tuesday.

The investigation comes after recent reports have surfaced of missing items from the Selma Police Department's vault.

"The joint investigation will include an audit of the police department's evidence room," said Marshall.

Among the potential missing items are guns that have been confiscated as evidence in criminal cases.

Authorities caution that if any customer considering a gun purchase has any concern that it may be related to this investigation, to contact the ATF Hotline at 1-800-283-4867.

