Violence trends up in Alabama prison system

Violence in Alabama’s prison system looks to be on the rise, even as the overall prison population declines.

“It’s coming about the way we thought it would, the violence is increasing, our retention continues to go down,” Jeff Dunn, Department of Corrections Commissioner said.

Last fiscal year, there were more than 1,700 assaults in the state prison system. This fiscal year, in the 7 months of available data, there have been more than 1,000.

Most of these assaults do not have a serious injury as a result.

The rise in violence comes as lawmakers were unable to pass a prison plan during the last two legislative sessions.

“We’ve got to find a way to change the dynamic,“ Dunn said.

Dunn and the DOC proposed a state prison plan, which would build four new large prisons. The bond issue for these facilities varied, but the total cost to the state was almost always estimated to be more than a billion dollars over 30 years.

Dunn said the correction system can pay for the plan without additional funding because the system would close 14 older, outdated prisons.

“We need more space, we need better prisons but that is not the only thing that we need. “ Ebony Howard, from the SPLC said.

Howard said the focus should instead be on keeping staff from leaving their jobs and attracting more correction officers through better salaries and benefits. For the SPLC and other groups, coupling attracting more correction officers with more sentencing reform, better programs and responsible construction would be the best solution.

“These things all need to happen together and it is a package deal at the end of the day,” Howard said.

Dunn said he supports giving pay raises to officers, but said those solutions only change things “in the margins” and is not the full solution the state needs.

Dunn said efforts and focus on certain prisons have paid off and reduced violence.

A salary increase along with building new prisons would need lawmaker approval.

