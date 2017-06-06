Mayor reacts to Maxwell off limits order on Montgomery Bar and Grill

Maxwell Air Force Base has issued an off limits order telling all active duty personnel they cannot visit The Shack Bar and Grill, located in Montgomery.

Maxwell's Public Affairs office confirms that the order came in a written memo from Colonel Eric Shafa, the installation commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing. Shafa issued the memorandum on May 24 addressed to all Maxwell personnel.

"I have received credible information from local law enforcement that the following establishment presents conditions that adversely affect the health, safety, welfare, morale and good order and discipline of active-duty military personnel assigned to Maxwell," stated Shafa in the memo.

The letter goes on to say all active-duty uniformed personnel, including National Guard or Reserve members, stationed at Maxwell or Gunter Annex are prohibited from "patronizing, visiting or entering" The Shack. Anyone who violates the order will face disciplinary action.

Mayor Todd Strange says to his knowledge the Shack is the only business in recent history to pick up this status.

"That is a decision the military makes. If they choose to do that is their decision and we respect that,” said Strange. ”This is an isolated incident.”

While the letter does not mention a specific incident, on May 20, two men were seriously injured in a shooting outside the nightspot. Anthony Jerome Williams is facing attempted murder and assault charges from that shooting. Williams remains at the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $250,000 bond.

Court documents say, Williams, following a confrontation in the parking lot of the Shack, unloaded his weapon and fired shots into a vehicle. Two men inside were wounded. We do not know if the victims were airmen assigned to Maxwell.

Right now Strange makes it clear the focus is on continuing to build on the relationship the city has forged with the installation.

"We have won the Altus award that names us the best hometown in the Air Force. We have an outstanding relationship with the military we see them week in and week out," said Strange.

The owner of The Shack, Jerry Cook, says neither party involved in the May 20 shooting ever entered the restaurant. He says to the best of his knowledge the altercation happened somewhere off The Shack's property.

