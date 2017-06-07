Public asked to nominate grant-worthy nonprofit groups

The Central Alabama Community Foundation wants you to choose its next grant recipients. Winners will receive surprise grants in the amount of $3,000 or more. The program is in celebration of the CACF's 30th anniversary.

Founded in 1987, the CACF is a permanent charitable foundation in Montgomery. It has distributed over $50 million to various community needs since its inception. Recipients represent causes that range from health and education to cultural arts and historic preservation.

You can nominate your favorite local nonprofit organization via the foundation's website.

"Community is in our organization's name for a reason," said foundation president Burton Ward. "CACF would not exist without the support of our donors across our communities, so who better to help us select deserving organizations than our neighbors."

Nominees must be registered 501(c)(3) organizations in Montgomery, Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry or Houston counties. The CACF does not award grants to individuals, fund raising projects, marketing campaigns, endowments, research, partisan political advocacy, regular operating support, or religious purposes (educational and social service programs offered by faith-based organizations are eligible.)

The following organizations already have been awarded surprise grants and are not eligible: That's My Child, Macon County Humane Society, The City of St. Jude, Children's Center Adult Program, Mary Ellen's Hearth at Nellie Burge Community Center, Family Promise of Montgomery, Transformation Montgomery, Alabama Wildlife Federation, and One Church Mission Center (a program of Reality & Truth Ministries).

