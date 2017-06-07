The Big Run marks Global Running Day in Montgomery, US

It's Global Running Day, a day for people around the world to celebrate the joys of running. Running organizations have partnered up since 2009 to make the first Wednesday in June every year Global Running Day.

Even non-runners can observe Global Running Day. It could be the day to start a new routine, or just play tag with the kids. Bottom line, it's about moving.

This year, Fleet Feet Sports locations nationwide are teaming up for a nationwide race. They call it, The Big Run. Runners across the country will run a 5k.All results will funnel up into a national leader board to determine who is the fastest runner in the country.

It's not just about speed and competition though, awards will be given out for those in the middle of the pack and the most active on social media.

The Big Run in Montgomery will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fleet Feet Sports on Carter Hill Road. The entry fee to the race is $25.

