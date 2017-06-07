Troy's men's basketball coach talks 2016 season, looks ahead

It's a great time to be a Troy Trojan. A surge in success in several athletic programs across the board has given the Trojans national exposure.

One athletic program that created quite the buzz this past season was the men's basketball team. Grabbing a Sun-Belt conference title to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003, showed the conference they're here to be one of the best.

Head Coach Phil Cunningham has played a pivotal role in transcending this program and knows it can only go up from here. Four out of their five returners will be back for the 2017-18 schedule.

How else to gain more national exposure than playing powerhouse Kentucky? Troy recently announced they will travel to Rupp Arena for a November 20 game against the Wildcats. Cunningham, as a native of Kentucky and a former longtime assistant coach for Mississippi State, knows a thing or two about Coach Calipari and the Cats.

WSFA 12 Sports Reporter Maria Martin caught up with Coach Cunningham at the Trojan Tour stop in Montgomery. You can watch their interview by clicking this link.

