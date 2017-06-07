Troy's men's basketball coach talks 2016 season, looks ahead

After spending the last 20 months assisting Auburn baseball, Brad Bohannon gets his first head coaching job 126 miles up the road here in Tuscaloosa, just hours after coaching Auburn in a regional final. He was officially introduced as the 32nd head coach in Crimson Tide baseball history.More >>
Brad Bohannon, the 2015 American Baseball Coaches Association and Baseball America National Assistant Coach of the Year, has been named head baseball coach at The University of Alabama, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Thursday.More >>
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced its 2017 All-America honorees Thursday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City and Alabama junior pitcher Alexis Osorio has been selected as a First Team All-American.More >>
Alabama football’s first two home games of the 2017 season will air on either ESPN or ESPN2, the network announced Wednesday.More >>
Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.More >>
Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.More >>
The Auburn baseball team was selected as the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, marking its twentieth postseason appearance.More >>
The Auburn baseball team will make its 20th postseason appearance this week as the Tigers were selected as the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, which begins Friday in Tallahassee, Fla.More >>
It's a great time to be a Troy Trojan. A surge in success in several athletic programs across the board has given the Trojans national exposure.More >>
Huntingdon Director of Golf Dave Schreyer was named the Division III Coach of the Year with the release of the Golf Coaches Association of America’s Dave Williams Awards on Tuesday.More >>
Faulkner (54-12) and Lewis-Clark State (40-14) battled back and forth through 6 1/2 innings in tonight’s Avista-NAIA World Series championship game here at Harris Field, but a two-run seventh frame proved too much for the Eagles to overcome and ultimately paved the way to the 6-4 decision and the Warriors’ third consecutive title.More >>
With 20 years of coaching track and field at Alabama State University under his belt, head coach Ritchie Beene is heading to the NCAA National Championships for the third time.More >>
Troy athletics kicked off the 2017 Trojan Tour right in the heart of Trojan Territory, Veterans Memorial Stadium.More >>
The Southern League released the roster for the annual All-Star game and six Montgomery Biscuits players have been named to the 2017 Southern League All-Star roster.More >>
Professional golfers and fans of golf are being encouraged to register to volunteer for the third annual Barbasol Championship.More >>
Will Zirzow threw a two-hitter and Florida State advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals for the 16th time with a 6-0 win over Auburn on Monday night in the deciding game of the Tallahassee Regional.More >>
