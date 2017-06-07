Highly contagious infectious disease mimics severe stomach bug

Shigella is a group of bacteria that causes shigellosis which is an infectious disease connected to severe gastrointestinal sickness.

Pediatrician Dr. Anatole Karpovs said, "It causes diarrhea and high fevers. It sometimes causes bloody diarrhea or pus or mucus in the diarrhea,"

Dr. Karpovs at the Children's Clinic of Southwest Louisiana says most people infected with Shigella start experiencing symptoms within a day or two of exposure to the bacteria.

The virus spreads easily through fecal-oral routes.

"If a child has diarrhea and that spreads or gets on a surface and somebody touches it unknowingly, then they can spread it to themselves or other people," said Karpovs.

Anyone can be infected, but some people might not even know it. Those most at risk are the immunocompromised, elderly, and the young.

According to the doctor, the most vulnerable are often young kids or children in daycare settings, young kids in school settings. It's

passed very easily through close contact and it only takes a few Shigella bacteria to pass an infection.

That's why experts say sanitizing changing areas and common surfaces, along with diligent hand washing is a must.

Mild cases can clear on their own within a few days, but more severe cases require antibiotics after a culture confirms the type of

bacteria wrecking havoc.

Experts say Shigella has been increasingly resistant to antibiotic treatments, so oftentimes we may need to switch antibiotics or do

a different type of antibiotic to help clear it if it doesn't clear up on its own."

If you notice a high fever or signs of dehydration, you don't need to wait to see a doctor.

