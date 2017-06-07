Man found dead 2 days after Coffee County crash

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a single-vehicle crash in Coffee County claimed the life of a Jack County man Sunday.

Henry Lewis Eason, 31, was killed when the car he was driving left the roadway, drove through a fence and struck a tree, according to State Trooper Kevin Cook.

Eason was found Tuesday night inside his car where the crash occurred on Coffee County 114, according to Cook. His car was spotted by a passing motorist who called it in.

ALEA officials are investigating the crash.

According to a tweet from ALEA, as of Tuesday, Troopers have investigated 274 traffic fatalities so far in 2017, 21 more than this time last year.

