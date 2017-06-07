Amanda: Here comes the sun!

After 10 days of measurable rain, many towns across the state woke up to a few clouds and even a bit of SUNSHINE! Now, if you live down in extreme southern portions of Alabama, you woke up to a completely different situation... light to moderate rain has been falling there through much of the morning and is just now starting to slow in intensity and coverage.

Although rain does an amazing job of growing things and keeping our Earth well hydrated, you never want too much of a good things too quickly... we won't be 100% dry everyday over the next week, but there will definitely be a lot more sunshine to go around for everyone!

Wednesday: Today will be a transitional days as drier air from the north and west invades the region... this will help make it feel a little less humid as dewpoints drop out of the 70s and into the more manageable 50s range. Highs are slightly below average in the low and mid 80s.

The system that has given us almost 3" in Montgomery alone since the start of June is now moving towards the south and east, and it will *finally* drag the rain and clouds out of our area as the day progresses. Even though drier air is moving in, there may still be enough moisture to spark a quick pop-up shower or two thanks to the heating of the day; keep your app handy to track any developments, but don't expect a washout.

Smooth Sailing Through The Weekend: We are hitting the cruise control button as we slide through the rest of the workweek and head into our Saturday and Sunday. Overall, things look mostly dry almost each and every day, but a few isolated pop-ups on radar cannot completely be ruled out (because lets face it, Alabama is the king of pop-up, Summer-like storms during an afternoon of effective heating). Other than that, mostly dry air in places makes temperatures in the low/mid 80s on Thursday and Friday feel more comfortable. Dry air in the atmosphere will help promote effective heating, so by the weekend many towns will likely be in the upper 80s or close to pushing 90°+. Next best chance of some organized rain does not arrive until the start of next week.