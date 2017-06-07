Repairs underway after partial road washout In Lowndes County

A chunk of Lowndes County Road 32 is gone after heavy rains washed it away, crushing a huge pipe that was already decades old.

County leaders say the repair job should take no more than two days at a cost of around $30,000.

A new 600-pound drainage pipe is sitting nearby, waiting to be installed.

The affected portion of County Road 32 sees around 400 motorists a day.

