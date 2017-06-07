Repairs underway after partial road washout In Lowndes County

The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
Black Mountain Middle School staff and editors used a historical map which had the racial slur on it.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Cincinnati Wednesday and use the Ohio River as a backdrop as he announces his new waterways infrastructure plan.More >>
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.More >>
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.More >>
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.More >>
Administrators in the Alexander City water treatment facility are assuring residents their water is safe after receiving complaints of bad smelling and tasting tap water.More >>
The moon does not orbit the Earth in a perfect circle. During a micro-moon, it's 30,000 miles farther away than during a supermoon.More >>
A chunk of Lowndes County Road 32 is gone after heavy rains washed it away, crushing a huge pipe that was already decades old.More >>
Maxwell Air Force Base has issued an off limits order telling all active duty personnel they cannot visit The Shack Bar and Grill, located in Montgomery.More >>
