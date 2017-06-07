Leslie Bailey's Hot Totty Breakfast Pizza for Dad

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

HOT TOTTY BREAKFAST PIZZA FOR DAD!

30 oz bag of tater tots

Veggie oil

6 eggs

2 cups of shredded cheddar

1 and ½ of cooked crumbled sausage

Hot sauce and salt and pepper to taste

Pre-heat oven to 425

Line the bottom of a casserole dish or quiche pan sprayed with Pam and line the bottom and sides of it with tater tots

Bake for 15 minutes

Whisk eggs together with salt and pepper and a dash ofhot sauce and cook until just set. They will finish off cooking in oven

Remove tator tots from oven and press down on tops of taters and smash them down a bit

Top with cup of cheese then top with soft cooked scrambled eggs, sausage and other cup of cheese

Return to oven and bake for another 10 minutes until top cheese is bubbley!

