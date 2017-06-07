Leslie Bailey's Hot Totty Breakfast Pizza for Dad - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Leslie Bailey's Hot Totty Breakfast Pizza for Dad

30 oz bag of tater tots
Veggie oil
6 eggs
2 cups of shredded cheddar
1 and ½ of cooked crumbled sausage
Hot sauce and salt and pepper to taste

Pre-heat oven to 425
Line the bottom of a casserole dish or quiche pan sprayed with Pam and line the bottom and sides of it with tater tots
Bake for 15 minutes
Whisk eggs together with salt and pepper and a dash ofhot sauce and cook until just set.  They will finish off cooking in oven
Remove tator tots from oven and press down on tops of taters and smash them down a bit
Top with cup of cheese then top with soft cooked scrambled eggs, sausage and other cup of cheese
Return to oven and bake for another 10 minutes until top cheese is bubbley!

