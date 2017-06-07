Alex City officials say water is safe after residents complain

Administrators in the Alexander City water treatment facility are assuring residents their water is safe after receiving complaints of bad smelling and tasting tap water.

According to John Meadows with the Adam’s Water Treatment Facility, the odor and strange taste are due to increased levels of algae. Meadows says the water being pulled in from Lake Martin has elevated algae levels, causing an earthy taste and odor.

The reason why the algae levels increase is unclear but Meadows says it’s a seasonal thing. The facility is working to adjust the algae levels and has repeatedly flushed lines and even closed off some valves to push the water out.

Officials are asking residents to be patient while the facility works to correct the issue.

