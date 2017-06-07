AL attorney general offers tips to avoid tech support scams

After suspending a fraudulent tech support company operating out of offices in Birmingham and Huntsville, the Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on computer crimes.

A tech support scam is when someone calls and claims to be a computer tech company associated other with well-known companies, according to the FTC website. Other scammers send pop-up messages that warn about computer problems such as viruses or other malware on your computer.

According to reports from the Attorney General Consumer Interest Division, there has been an increasing number of reports of these fraudulent attempts.

Here are some tips from Attorney General Steve Marshall to avoid being scammed:

If you get an unexpected or urgent call from someone who claims to be tech support, hang up.

Don’t rely on caller ID to prove who a caller is. Criminals can make caller ID seem like they're calling from a legitimate company or local number.

If you get a pop-up message that tells you to call tech support, ignore it. Do not call the number that pops up on your screen.

If you’re concerned about your computer, call your security software company directly. Look for the company’s contact information online or on a software package receipt.

Never share passwords or give control of your computer to anyone who contacts you.

Update or download only legitimate security software.

Get rid of malware. Scan your computer and get rid of anything the software says is a problem.

Change any passwords that you shared with someone and every account that uses the password you share.

For more information on how to avoid tech support scams, visit the FTC's web page. Also, you can file a tech scam complaint by clicking this website.

To report a tech scam or if you think you have been victimized contact:

The Federal Trade Commission- 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357)

Microsoft- (800) 642-7676

Apple- (800) 275-2273

Attorney General’s consumer office- 1-800-392-5658

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.