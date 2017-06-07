MPS offering summer feeding program

Montgomery Public Schools officials have announced a feeding program will be offered at 15 schools around the county this summer.

According to MPS, anyone 18-years-old or younger can receive breakfast or lunch at no cost. Schedules for each of the 15 sites will vary as the system works to spread limited resources around the county, officials say.

“This program is in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture,” said MPS Director of Child Nutrition Gina Shell. “We are fortunate to be able to help those families who may have a difficult time providing complete nutrition for their children.”

Snell says the schedules are being built around the summer learning programs at the schools.

“However, anyone 18 years old or younger is welcome to have breakfast or lunch at no charge. They do not have to be enrolled in our summer learning program,” Snell added.

MPS says at this time, the sites will not be selling meals to adults.

Below is a list of sites offering the meals and their schedules:

Southlawn Middle School

June 5 to June 29, Monday through Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Davis Elementary School

June 5 to June 30, Monday through Friday

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bellingrath Middle School

June 5 to July 20, Monday through Friday

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Goodwyn Middle School

June 12 to June 22, Monday through Thursday

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pintlala Elementary School

June 12 to June 22, Monday through Thursday

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dunbar-Ramer School

June 12 to June 22, Monday through Thursday

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Brewbaker Primary School

Johnson Elementary School

Morningview Elementary School

June 12 to June 29, Monday through Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Carver Elementary School

Chisholm Elementary School

June 12 to June 29, Monday through Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Brewbaker Intermediate School

June 12 to July 20, Monday through Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Brewbaker Middle School

Jeff Davis High School

Lanier High School

June 14 to July 20, Monday through Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

