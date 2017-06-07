MPS offering summer feeding program

The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.More >>
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.More >>
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.More >>
Two teenagers charged with a Dothan High School graduate's murder are back in Alabama after being taken into custody in Florida.More >>
President Donald Trump, who built an empire of hotels, casinos and golf courses, wants to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
