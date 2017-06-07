Get to know the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum

There was a time when the railroad system was the best way to haul stuff or travel across the country. It played a big role in the forming of major cities in the US.

Just off Interstate 65 in Calera you can take a ride back in time, literally. It’s the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum. It started out as a railroad club in Birmingham in the 1960s and moved to Calera about 20 years ago.

“We have exhibits on the rail line now that it exists,” said marketing director Lindsay Schluntz with the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum. “We have exhibits on the development of technology over the years, plus all the bits and pieces railroad enthusiasts love to see.”

There are three parts of this ride on the rails. There’s a museum, old rail cars outside you can check out, and on Saturdays, you can take an hour train ride.

“I hope people come away with an awareness as far as what the past was like as far as the railway is concerned,” said Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum President Jim Garnett.

It’s a great place to take the kids Tuesday through Saturday to learn about a part of Alabama’s history. But if you want the ride on the train you have to go on Saturday. You never know what you might see.

“In July we are having Wild West Day,” said Schluntz. “We’ll have a re-enactment of a holdup. The Black Hat Gang will be here so hold on to your gold.”

For more information on the museum and how you can make donations or volunteer you can check out their Facebook page.



