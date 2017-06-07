Teens charged with Dothan High School graduate's murder back in Alabama

Martin during a recent signing. He was going to play football for a junior college. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Two teenagers charged with a Dothan High School graduate's murder are back in Alabama after being taken into custody in Florida.

The teenagers were arrested by Florida law enforcement officials on May 25 in connection to the May 23 shooting death of Kendarrius Martin, 19, at Wiregrass Park in Dothan. Martin had graduated just days before.

Ashanti Williams, 16, is being charged as an adult with one count of murder. He has a bond hearing set for Thursday.

Along with Williams, a 15-year-old suspect is facing a murder charge. Because he is not being charged as an adult, an editorial decision has been made not to publish his name.

Another suspect, an unnamed 16-year-old, is facing charges of accessory to murder and grand theft auto in Florida after the Bay County, Florida, sheriff's investigators say he provided false information.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.