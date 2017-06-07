Opelika police search for carjacking suspects

The Opelika Police Department is looking for suspects in connection to a carjacking Wednesday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the Circle K at 1200 Columbus Parkway in reference to a robbery. The victim told police he was inside his vehicle, a black 2014 Dodge Dart, in the parking lot when the suspect approached him. The suspect showed a black handgun and told the victim to get out of the car. The suspect then got inside the car and drove away.

Two women driving a charcoal Dodge Journey van accompanied the suspect. One of the women went inside the Circle K and was caught on the security camera.

The carjacking suspect is described as being between the ages of 19 and 30, with a slim build and weighing about 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with a logo on the front and black shorts. The woman caught on camera appears to be between the ages of 20 and 30, weighing between 140 and 160 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and an olive colored top.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect, or has any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

