Woman arrested, charged with aggravated child abuse in Montgomery

Montgomery police arrested a woman Tuesday on an aggravated child abuse charge.

Captain Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department says Crystal Fair was arrested in connection to an ongoing abuse investigation that began Tuesday in the 800 block of Ann Street.

According to court documents, the child in the case was struck with fists and a wooden hairbrush, leaving large welts on his legs, shoulder and right arm. He also sustained a busted lip from being hit in the mouth. The injuries are non-life threatening.

