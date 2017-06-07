River Region business falls victim to illegal phone 'spoofing'

Phone scams are rampant, targeting consumers for their sensitive information. Now, con artists can spoof phone numbers, deceptively appearing on the caller ID as a friend, family member or local number.

It’s something that recently happened to a business in Wetumpka.

“We started receiving phone calls Tuesday morning, about five calls in a row, saying they had just called there and had a missed call from us,” Joy Willis said.

Willis quickly learned Pineview Memorial Gardens had fallen victim to phone spoofing. The scammers were calling local consumers from Pineview’s phone number, fraudulently attempting to sell burial insurance. To date, Willis has fielded more than 100 calls.

“It’s very scary to think that anyone would do that and have our name associated with it,” Willis said. “We try to take care of our people and treat everyone with respect, and it’s very disrespectful - especially in our business to take advantage of someone like this.”

For some, a missed call from Pineview was unnerving.

“They thought a family member had passed away and no one had notified them,” Willis said.

Willis isn’t aware if anyone has fallen victim to the spoofed calls. The morning we conducted the interview, Willis had already received seven calls.

“We’ve explained to them that we would never solicit personal information, financial or credit card information over the phone,” Willis said. “We try to do all our business in person.”

Emily Nichols with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division says virtually any phone number can be spoofed.

“My number one rule of thumb that I’d like to pass along to consumers, it’s a good practice not to answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize,” Nichols said. “Once you’ve answered the phone, 50 percent of the work is done for the scammer.”

Nichols said no business or agency should call and ask for sensitive information, including credit and debit card numbers, over the phone.

“If you’re willing to give sensitive information over the phone, do yourself a favor and call them first,” Nichols explained.

Victims of phone scams are often "hooked" when the callers have their personal information, names of family members and sometimes full social security numbers.

“A lot of us can look up personal information about each other for free and sometimes for a fee,” Nichols said. “There’s an exorbitant amount of information that can be found online. Just because somebody has information that is not public record, for example, your entire social security number, know there are plenty of scammers that have illegally purchased your information. That’s usually a really big draw for people.”

For consumers who are concerned they’ve fallen victim to spoofing or another phone scam, Nichols encourages them to immediately contact their bank and credit institutions to cancel their cards.

“You need to keep an eye on your credit report, call the credit bureaus and check your credit reports,” Nichols said. “Make sure your information hasn’t been used to apply for credit. You need to monitor your credit every single year. We are all entitled as consumers to a free credit report once a year at no charge.”

For Willis, it’s been an eye-opening experience, especially learning little can be done to track those who are spoofing Pineview’s number.

“They could do this to any business, any individual and could take advantage of a lot of people this way,” Willis said.

If you were contacted by the scammers spoofing Pineview Memorial Gardens, please report the incident to the Internet Crime Complaint Center or the Consumer Complaint Center.

