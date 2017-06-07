Final AL bank robbery, store burglary suspect arrested in NYC

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.More >>
The Wiregrass Toys for Tots program, dedicated to putting smiles on kids' faces at Christmas time, is in jeopardy.More >>
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.More >>
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.More >>
A chunk of Lowndes County Road 32 near Hayneville is gone after heavy rains washed it away, crushing a huge pipe that was already decades old.More >>
President Donald Trump, who built an empire of hotels, casinos and golf courses, wants to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure.More >>
Bob Stoops has announced he is retiring as head coach of the University of Oklahoma's football program.More >>
Law enforcement officers from rural Perry County, Alabama (population 9,800) will travel to one of the world's biggest cities in the coming days to bring back the final suspect in a bank robbery case, as well as a business burglary that resulted in the theft of 50 guns.More >>
