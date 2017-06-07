Final AL bank robbery, store burglary suspect arrested in NYC

Law enforcement officers from rural Perry County, Alabama (population 9,800) will travel to one of the world's biggest cities in the coming days to bring back the final suspect in a bank robbery case, as well as a business burglary that resulted in the theft of 50 guns.

Officers will head to New York City (population 8.5 million) to extradite Stanley Young, who was arrested Monday.

Young is the final suspect in the 2016 robbery of the West Alabama Bank in Marion. He, along with Fortune Hoppins Jr. and Jabriel Bell, then fled to Bridgeport, Connecticut before all three were captured. While in police custody, however, they were mistakenly released.

Despite putting 1,100 miles between themselves and Perry County law enforcement, the three then returned to Alabama where they're accused of burglarizing a hardware store in neighboring Dallas County. Some 50 guns worth around $35,000 were taken, according to investigators. Half the weapons were recovered.

Hoppins and Bell were later rearrested in nearby Wilcox County and are being held by U.S. Marshals on federal charges in Mobile. Until Monday, though, Young remained on the loose.

Shawanda Anderson with the Perry County Sheriff's Office said Young will be brought back to Alabama where he'll be held without bond on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree robbery.

