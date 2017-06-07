Leaders announce upgrade to Montgomery Internet Exchange capacity

Montgomery leaders announced Wednesday an upgrade to the capacity of the Montgomery Internet Exchange to handle 100 Gigabits of traffic per second. Leaders say this change will open up more tech oriented jobs in Montgomery.

This places MGMix among the ranks of powerful exchanges and positions it to attract partners that move large amounts of data like Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and Netflix.

Auburn University at Montgomery is set to become the first university to join MGMix. AUM Chancellor Dr. Carl Stockton says this decision means the potential for cost savings and large-scale collaborative research with other universities, as well as better internet performance for students.

Leaders also announced that CoWerx46, a developer-centered co-working space, will open officially in June. The facility is positioned to anchor Montgomery's innovation district, and leaders say it will foster collaboration, creativity, and employment in the technology field.

Carl Barranco, a Montgomery business leader, was named the coordinator of cyber strategy. He has over 50 years of public accounting experience, and he is a former Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and the Committee of 100.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean says the partnerships with MGMix, including the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Department of Defense, are key to the operation.

“Partnership is at the heart of our strategy. We are excited about how government and business working together with our technology partners is making Montgomery stand out as an emerging tech hub,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean.

For more information on the Montgomery Internet Exchange visit www.mgmix.net.

