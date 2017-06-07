WATCH LIVE: Leaders to announce updates on Montgomery Internet Exchange

The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, city and county leaders, Auburn University Montgomery, Maxwell/Gunter Air Force Base leadership and local tech industry leaders will deliver updates on the Montgomery Internet Exchange and Montgomery’s tech economic development strategy at 4 p.m.

Updates will include information about enhanced technology assets, new partnerships, and new educational, workforce, and economic development initiatives.

Speakers will be Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton N. Dean Sr., Commander and President of Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base Lt. Gen. Steven L. Kwast, Auburn University Montgomery Chancellor Dr. Carl Stockton, and other Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce officials.

