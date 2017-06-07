Future of Wiregrass Toy for Tots program in jeopardy

The Wiregrass Toys for Tots program, dedicated to putting smiles on kids' faces at Christmas time, is in jeopardy.

The program has been around for 12 years. Now, the Marine Corp League is reaching out to the public to help keep the program around for many more.

Wiregrass Toys for Tots Coordinator Mike Walton says they've outgrown their old facility on Choctaw Street. The former Army National Guard Armory was donated by the city. Organizers are hoping someone with a vacant property in the area wouldn't mind donating their building for the next 5-10 years; October through January at the least.

In 2016 they collected 16,000 toys for 2,600 children from low-income families in the Wiregrass. Toys are being stored in a small storage unit until they find a new location. Walton says they're hoping to move into a facility between 8,000 and 10,000 square feet.

"If we don't have a building, there's no way I can go out and collect 16,000 toys," Walton said. "I have no place to put them. We have to have a place and we have to have a secured location."

If you have a vacant property you'd like to donate call 334-618-5292 or 334-618-8502.?

