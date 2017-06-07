3 Montgomery hospitals given safety grades

The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Black Mountain Middle School staff and editors used a historical map which had the racial slur on it.More >>
The autopsy results for a murdered Baton Rouge massage therapist have been released by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
Montgomery leaders announced Wednesday an upgrade to the capacity of the Montgomery Internet Exchange to handle 100 Gigabits of traffic per second.More >>
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.More >>
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.More >>
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.More >>
James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
Muscle Shoals police confirm the 12-year-old girl found near Wilson Dam has died.More >>
"Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades" have been awarded and Alabama ranks 30 out of 50 states. Each state had varying numbers of hospitals scored, ranging from five in Alaska to 271 in California. Alabama had 53 hospitals scored, but only 24.5 percent of them received an "A".More >>
A student from Tennessee is showing what she knows about business and getting acceptance letters to big universities.More >>
