Troy Police investigating death of 19-year-old

The Troy Police Department is investigating a death that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to police department officials.

Chief Randall Barr says around 4:45 a.m., officer were called to the 300 block of Oakleigh Drive. Zachary Taylor Grantham, 19, was found dead inside the home.

Foul play is not suspected after no obvious physical signs of trauma to the body were found, Barr said.

An autopsy has been performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science to determine the cause of death.

The Troy Police Department is continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information should contact the police department.

