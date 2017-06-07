Prison staffing suffers due to poor working conditions

Alabama's prisons are already short-staffed, and the long hours and poor conditions are causing even more correctional officers to leave.

Guards in the state's prisons are put in dangerous positions with one officer at times being in charge of more than 200 inmates.

“The DOC has been saying through these annual reports for over a decade that the staffing issue is a problem," said Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn.

While the number of officers continues to go down, prison overcrowding in Alabama is actually getting better. Recent estimates show the system is around 170 percent overcapacity.

“Alabama is experiencing the largest decrease in it’s prison pollution of any state in the nation,” Dunn said.

Ebony Howard of the Southern Poverty Law Center said last year, Alabama’s prison population d ropped by 6 percent, but it’s security staff dropped by 13 percent.

Dunn supports the building of new prisons to help solve the prison system's issues.

“We cannot get people to work in our facilities because of the conditions. Until we change the conditions in our facilities, the dynamics will not change.” Dunn said.

The plan has changed over the years, but the most common version would build four prisons with an $800 million bond issue. The bond would be paid for by consolidating the prison system and closing old prisons, according to the department of corrections.

Dunn says building new prisons will improve conditions and, in turn, help attract and keep correctional officers.

“The experts say what is needed are people, what is needed are correctional officers,” Howard said.

Howard said the state should increase salaries and benefits to help retain officers.

“Those are only going to change things on the margins in my judgment,” Dunn said.

Dunn is supportive of increasing salaries but said data shows it's the conditions themselves, not pay, that causes officers to leave.

“Until we make significant changes, we are always going to face the issues we have now, which is increasing violence and decreasing staff retention,” Dunn said.

