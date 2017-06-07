Prattville man killed in motorcycle crash

A Prattville man lost his life in a traffic crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 11:37 a.m. on Autauga County 27 near Alabama 14, about two miles west of Prattville. Taylor Alfred Northington, 29, was killed when the 2017 Harley-Davidson he was driving collided with a 1983 Chevrolet G20.

Northington was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

