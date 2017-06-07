New student housing development coming to downtown Auburn

The Auburn City Council approved amendments to the development agreement Tuesday for work to begin the following week on a new student housing and retail development in downtown.

In addition to the city's work, construction on two student housing developments has also called for road closures.

"It is of necessity because it is significantly less traffic during the summer. Between school years is our window to try to get as much done," said David Dorton City of Auburn Public Information Officer.

On Monday, work on the third new student housing building called 191 college will begin, along with work on the corner of North College Street and Glenn Avenue. The city council is allowing developers to work around the clock.

"The original idea was to work at night to not affect traffic flow during the day, but now so they can get it done more quickly and in time, that is why it has gone to 24 hours," said Dorton.

Initially, they will be upgrading sewer and water infrastructure on that land with the existing system.

Dorton says these changes will save the city money.

"These developments actually help pay for the infrastructure upgrades because everything around the projects they are doing at their expense. It is something we would have had to do at taxpayers expense," said Dorton.

For the latest on road closures visit https://www.auburnalabama.org/.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.