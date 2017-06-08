ON TIA: Comey to testify before US Senate; Busy Montgomery roadway sees big changes

COMEY: Thursday could be the most pivotal day in Washington for the Russia Investigation. Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the U.S. Senate

On Wednesday, Comey released his opening statement and it looks like he may put an uncomfortable spotlight on President Trump today. NBC's Tracie Potts is on capitol hill with details coming up on Today in Alabama.

(NOTE: WSFA will carry Comey's testimony and hearing LIVE on our website, on our app, and on Facebook this morning starting at 9 a.m.)

Here's what else we're covering this morning during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

ROAD CHANGES: One of Montgomery's busiest roads is seeing some big changes. Reporter Bethany Davis is on Perry Hill Road this morning where she'll do a little drive-thru so you can see the new changes and how they work. Bethany will also tell you what those changes mean for you when you're driving through this area.

WEATHER: Amanda has the latest details on today's forecast, coming up on Today in Alabama.

Y'all: it's Friday eve AND we have nothing to track on radar?! Booya. ??

Things look to heat up for our weekend... I'll have details on TIA!! pic.twitter.com/16zRSxQums — Amanda Curran ¤ (@WSFA_Amanda) June 8, 2017

HOT CAR DEATHS: It happens all too often: children dying after being left in a hot car. Congress has now introduced a bill that would require car manufacturers to place a piece of technology in vehicles to remind drivers to check their back seat. Reporter Morgan Young has reaction to the proposal coming up at 6:15 a.m.

FIRE ANTS: Alabama's cooperative extension service has a warning about fire ants. Now that the ground isn't so dry, fire ants are starting to build mounds above the ground. Coming up at 6:40 a.m. hear what officials say about getting rid of these pests at your house

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.