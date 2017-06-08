WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Senate

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to address reports about his interactions with President Donald Trump regarding the agency's probe into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.More >>
Still perfect Warriors rally for 118-113 win over Cavs to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals.More >>
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...More >>
It was a bit cooler this morning than it has been over the past few days... overnight lows dropped back into the upper 50s for some while many others stayed in the 60s. You probably felt the different when you walked out the door because dewpoints have taken a small tumble; that means it feels much more comfortable during the morning and will continue to feel like that through the afternoon. Although the amount of moisture in the atmosphere has dropped...More >>
