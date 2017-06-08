WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Senate

Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to address reports about his interactions with President Donald Trump regarding the agency's probe into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

This testimony is expected to begin at 9 a.m. before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

On Wednesday, Comey released a written statement ahead of his testimony before the Senate committee. In the statement, Comey talked about meetings with Trump. During one of those meetings, Comey says Trump asked him if he wanted to keep his job and that he needed and expected loyalty.

