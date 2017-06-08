Amanda: Sunny, warm and comfortable!

It was a bit cooler this morning than it has been over the past few days... overnight lows dropped back into the upper 50s for some while many others stayed in the 60s. You probably felt the different when you walked out the door because dewpoints have taken a small tumble; that means it feels much more comfortable during the morning and will continue to feel like that through the afternoon. Although the amount of moisture in the atmosphere has dropped, it doesn't mean we are bone dry... even with all this sunshine is it still possible to see some rain today?!

Today: The answer to the above question is yes, but with some limitations. Overall coverage of any showers that do develop will be limited and no where near as intense as the past week plus of rain we have experienced. Many towns will likely go through the entire day without seeing any showers at all. Keep you app handy to track the development of rain on radar this afternoon.

With somewhat drier air filtering into the state, temperatures will heat up for effectively... highs find their way into the mid 80s.

Weekend Preview: High pressure will be in place by Friday and should hang another through much of the weekend. This will help keep conditions rain-free (for the most part) on both Friday and Saturday, but a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out when abundant sunshine and heat is present. Temperatures are continuing to build, so highs will likely be in the upper 80s by Friday with many spots hitting or exceeding the 90° mark by the weekend.

Rain chances will increase a bit starting on Sunday across the southern half of Alabama with even better (but still scattered) chances of rain arrive to our next of the woods by Monday and Tuesday .