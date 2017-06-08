Juvenile suspect in custody after reportedly exposing self to women

A juvenile suspect has been taken into custody after police say he reportedly exposed himself to three Montgomery women during separate incidences on Monday.

According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Martha Earnhardt, the juvenile suspect was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Charges against the suspect are pending at this time.

Earnhardt says because the suspect is a juvenile, he is not being identified publicly.

Police issued a lookout for the suspect and suspected vehicle on Tuesday after it received reports of the incidents.

