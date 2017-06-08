ALDOT makes traffic changes to Perry Hill Road in Montgomery

Drivers are noticing some big changes in the traffic pattern along Perry Hill Road in Montgomery and it's all a part of the ongoing construction on I-85.

Drivers heading north on Perry Hill Road will now have a concrete barrier separating the lanes that merge onto Interstate 85, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

When ALDOT completes the project, the lane that leads to I-85 South will be what’s known as a free flow lane. The traffic light at the intersection of Perry Hill Road and I-85 North will be reconfigured so it doesn’t stop cars merging onto I-85 South.

Through this free-flow lane, ALDOT officials hope to reduce traffic backups and crashes along that stretch of road especially during rush hours.

This is part of an ongoing project along I-85 and the cost of the change on Perry Hill Road is included in that contract, according to ALDOT.

More information about the project is expected to be released.

Bethany took a ride-along on Perry Hill Road Thursday morning, showing viewers the process of the free-flow lane. You can watch it below:

