ALEA searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Troopers are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in Macon County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

According to Corporal Jess Thornton, Wednesday around 10:50 p.m. Yolanda Stinson, 34 of Tuskegee, was struck by an unknown vehicle as she walked on U.S. 29 near Chisholm Park. Stinson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle left the scene, Thornton says.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Troopers at 334-242-0700.

Stinson was struck about 3.5 miles east of Tuskegee, Thornton says. No other information is available as Troopers continue to investigate.

