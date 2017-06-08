Some row crop farmers get too much of a good thing

Veteran farmer Mike Henry can't remember the last he's had a 'normal' year. If it's not a withering drought, then it's too much rain.

Henry is feeling the effects of the latter at his farm in south Montgomery County. It got 15 inches of rain in two weeks, which has proven too much for his young corn crop. The crop has essentially drowned.

Not far away, Henry's hay field looks good, but the problem it's too muddy for him to harvest, and the hay needs to dry out a bit.

Bryan Henry is working on more details to this story for our evening newscasts. Continue checking back for updates.

