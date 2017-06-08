Too much rain causes issues for row crop farmers

Veteran farmer Mike Henry can't remember the last time he's had a 'normal' year. If it's not a withering drought, then it's too much rain.

Henry is feeling the effects of the latter at his farm in south Montgomery County. It got 15 inches of rain in two weeks, which has proven too much for his young corn crop. The crop has essentially drowned.

"The replant is going to be an issue. My window of opportunity to plant is going to be affected," he said.

Henry lost more than $20,000 on his first corn planting, a difficult amount to swallow. What's worse is the 110 acres on his south Montgomery County farm... it's gone.

Not far away, Henry's hay field looks good, but the problem it's too muddy for him to harvest, and the leaves have too much moisture in them.

"The biggest problem is the delaying the harvest. We've already missed some of our first cuttings in some of our hay fields," Henry said.

But even through the hardships brought from the rain, Henry keeps a positive attitude.

"That's just part of it. I love it," he said.

Henry told WSFA 12 News he does not have insurance to cover his corn crop loss.

