2 shot outside Montgomery bar identified as Maxwell airmen

Maxwell Air Force Base officials have confirmed the two victims shot outside of a Montgomery bar were airmen assigned to Maxwell-Gunter.

According to a news release from Maxwell officials on Thursday, information wasn't initially released about the victims out of respect for them and their families.

Col. Eric Shafa, the commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing at Maxwell, issued a memorandum on May 24 addressed to all Maxwell personnel. In the memo, Shafa told all active duty personnel they can't visit The Shack Bar and Grill located on Atlanta Highway.

Shafa’s order followed a shooting that took place outside of the establishment. During the shooting, two victims were shot in the parking lot while inside a vehicle.

In the news release Thursday, air base officials also explained the decision to temporarily place the bar on its off-limits list.

Phil Berube with the Public Affairs Office at Maxwell says when instances like these occur it is considered a routine response to place an establishment temporarily off-limits.

"Given the fact that this incident resulted in injuries to our Airmen, the installation commander took action to order 'The Shack' temporarily placed off limits," the news release stated.

After an establishment is placed on the off-limits list, business owners are given the opportunity to present information to the board for consideration. The owner of The Shack has been invited to provide such information to the local AFDCB that will convene later this month, Berube said.

“Given the size of Montgomery and the River Region area comparable to other military communities, the rate of any concerning incidents requiring off-limits action has been extremely low,” Berube said. “We owe that to the fact that over the years, and still today, Maxwell-Gunter and all local military personnel enjoy a truly special relationship with Montgomery and River Region.”

In the news release, Shafa gave the following statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be extended to our Airmen who were injured and their families. Local law enforcement agencies, medical personnel, and community leaders continue to provide incredible support and assistance as we work through this incident. While tragic, we do understand that it was an isolated incident and not representative of the relationship we have with the River Region communities. Our families feel safe, comfortable and welcomed in the communities in which they live, play and work. For these reasons, we consider Montgomery and the entire River Region as the best hometown in the Air Force."

The owner of The Shack, Jerry Cook, says neither party involved in the May 20 shooting ever entered the restaurant. He says to the best of his knowledge the altercation happened somewhere off The Shack's property.

