ADPH ends employment of terminated VA director

State Rep. Barry Moore, R-Enterprise, sent a letter to Miller expressing his frustration at the hiring of Talton and posted the letter on Facebook Thursday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday afternoon that it has parted ways with James Talton, the former director of the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System.

Talton was fired from the CAVHCS in 2014.

ADPH's confirmed its decision to terminate its employment with Talton in a brief statement that read:

"Effective today, Mr. James Talton is no longer employed with the Alabama Department of Public Health. The Department wishes him well in his future endeavors."

A short time before Talton was let go, Alabama state Rep. Barry Moore, R-Enterprise, called out the head of ADPH for exercising a "severe lack of judgment" when he hired the former CAVHCS director.

Last week, State Health Officer Tom Miller confirmed James Talton was hired as the public health administrative officer for ADPH. Talton was fired from the VA in 2014 for neglect of duty.

Moore sent a letter to Miller expressing his frustration at the hiring and posted the letter on Facebook Thursday morning.

In the letter, Moore asked Miller to reconsider the personnel decision and said he was prepared to intervene and offer legislation preventing ADPH from hiring people who have been terminated by other health care providers because of poor performance.

"As you are no doubt aware, Mr. Talton was terminated as director of the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System because of the pathetic level of care, which I believe bordered on abuse, that our state's military veterans received under his watch," Moore's letter stated.

Talton's firing from the VA came after months of controversy over personnel and practices at the Montgomery and Tuskegee facilities.

At the time, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby called Talton's termination "a necessary and important step toward instilling accountability at the VA and building trust within the veteran community."

Last week, Miller said Talton was a "good fit" for the job at ADPH based on his experience, and they did their due diligence and checked Talton's references.

In his role at ADPH, Talton was set to overseeing a group of units, including finance, information technology, and vital statistics, Miller said.

According to the Alabama State Personnel Department, Talton's salary with ADPH was expected to be $86,390.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.