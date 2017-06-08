Old Cloverdale set to welcome new eatery

The Old Cloverdale neighborhood is about to welcome a new bistro called Vintage Café. Customers will be able to enjoy the coffee shop and eatery starting in early fall.

The old Regions Bank building at 416 Cloverdale Road will be the home for the new business.

“We look forward to adding this additional concept to the already successful businesses in this thriving area,” said Vintage Hospitality Group Proprietor Jud Blount. “As I grew up in this neighborhood and have worked on the 400 block of Cloverdale Road for over 20 years, I knew this historic building that served as a bank for 62 years would be the perfect spot.”

Vintage Hospitality Group's flagship restaurant, Vintage Year, has been in Montgomery as a fine dining establishment since 1984.

The menu for the new eatery will feature healthy options for breakfast and lunch including fresh salads, baked goods, grilled paninis, along with grab-and-go items.

