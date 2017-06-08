Publix, Instacart to expand services to Alabama

Publix Supermarkets and Instacart grocery delivery service are expanding services to grocery stores in Alabama, according to a release.

The grocery delivery service is working to expand its services to Huntsville, Mobile, and Montgomery, the release says. Currently, the service is provided in markets across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

According to its website, Instacart helps people cross grocery shopping off of their to-do lists by allowing customers to create shopping lists from their favorite local stores. Instacart then connects people with shoppers who hand pick items on their list and deliver them straight to their door.

“Publix has an industry leading reputation for customer service, operational excellence and caring for its communities. We are extremely proud of the Publix Instacart team and the shared success we have seen over the last year. We are excited by the opportunity to bring Publix same-day deliveries to more customers across the Southeast,” said Apoorva Mehta, Founder, and CEO of Instacart.

Officials with Publix and Instacart say they hope to have services available to local markets in Montgomery within the next five months.

