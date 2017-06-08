Prattville police officer shot once in chest, suspect dead

A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
The ramp from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65 southbound is blocked by an overturned truck.More >>
Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing in a store parking lot. The stabbing happened before 2 p.m. CT near Lee Road 621 and AL Hwy. 169, outside of Opelika.More >>
One man has been arrested in the death of a one-year-old child who was found dead in a Lee County home.More >>
