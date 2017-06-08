Prattville police officer shot once in chest, suspect dead

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson confirmed that one of his officers is recovering after being shot one time in the chest Thursday afternoon during an altercation with a suspect.

Thompson said the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest when he confronted the suspect in a domestic violence call. At some point, the suspect pulled a weapon and fired a single bullet, striking the officer in the upper chest.

The vest caught the bullet, and it appears the officer is going to be okay with minor injuries, according to the chief.

Numerous police officers including Autauga County deputies, Millbrook police, Alabama State Troopers, and U.S. Marshals agents responded to the scene on Patrick Street, located not far from Prattville Elementary and Prattville Intermediate schools.

Authorities heard a shot come from a house and ultimately found the unnamed suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the chief said.

A robot was sent into the house where it found the suspect's body in a back bedroom.

When an officer discharges their firearm, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation typically takes over the investigation. However, because the officer did not discharge his weapon, the Prattville Police Department will remain the lead investigative agency.

The injured officer has not been identified by name, but Thompson said he is a senior officer, a sergeant who was working first shift.

