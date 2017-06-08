Prattville police officer released from hospital after being shot in chest

A Prattville police officer who could have been seriously wounded or even killed Thursday is going home. The unnamed sergeant, who was shot in the upper area of the chest, suffered only minor injuries after the bulletproof vest he was wearing stopped a bullet.

Within hours of the scary situation, the officer was released from Prattville Baptist Hospital to recover at home.

Police Chief Mark Thompson said the senior officer was wearing the vest when he confronted the suspect in a domestic violence call. At some point, the suspect pulled a weapon and fired, striking the officer.

Investigators say the suspect fired at least three rounds before fleeing into a house.

Numerous police officers including Autauga County deputies, Millbrook police, Alabama State Troopers, and U.S. Marshals agents responded to the scene on Patrick Street, located not far from Prattville Elementary and Prattville Intermediate schools.

Authorities heard a shot come from the residence and ultimately found the unnamed suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the chief said. A robot was sent into the house where it found the suspect's body in a back bedroom.

Police said there was a female inside the house but could not say if she was a hostage or if her life was in danger.

When an officer discharges their firearm, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation typically takes over the investigation. However, because the officer did not discharge his weapon, the Prattville Police Department will remain the lead investigative agency.

