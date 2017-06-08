New AL law allows students to wear sunscreen at school

For years, you probably have been told that wheat bread is far better for you than its white counterpart, but a small, new study suggests that maxim may not hold true for everyone.

Overweight kids are excluded and ostracized by classmates in school more often than their thinner peers, new research indicates.

People who drink at even moderate levels may see some of their mental skills slip faster as they age, a new study suggests.

A new class of type 2 diabetes drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors could increase the risk of a rare, life-threatening complication of the disease called ketoacidosis, a new study warns.

A new Alabama law will now allow students at both public and private schools in the state to wear sunscreen without the need of a parent or doctor's permission. Previously, students were unable to apply sunscreen at school unless it was prescribed by a physician.

"We know that sunburn, particularly in childhood, increases your risk for skin cancer," said State Health Officer at the Alabama of Public Health Dr. Tom Miller. "Applying sunscreen before outside school activities will prevent overexposure to the sun's UVA and UVB rays, thus preventing many forms of skin cancer--including melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer."

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, melanoma is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., responsible for 78 percent of all skin cancer deaths. In the state of Alabama, melanoma cases are 6 percent higher than the national average.

Currently, the law applies to FDA-approved over-the-counter sunscreen, and with the law's passage, Alabama joins Arizona, California, New York, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington State as the only states that permit a student's use of sunscreen at school without the need of approval.

Parents interested in learning more about sun safety have been encouraged to visit both the ADPHs website as well as the CDCs website.

