New AL law allows students to wear sunscreen at school

An electric shock is an often overlooked threat to swimmers, a safety expert warns.More >>
An electric shock is an often overlooked threat to swimmers, a safety expert warns.More >>
A new class of type 2 diabetes drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors could increase the risk of a rare, life-threatening complication of the disease called ketoacidosis, a new study warns.More >>
A new class of type 2 diabetes drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors could increase the risk of a rare, life-threatening complication of the disease called ketoacidosis, a new study warns.More >>
People who drink at even moderate levels may see some of their mental skills slip faster as they age, a new study suggests.More >>
People who drink at even moderate levels may see some of their mental skills slip faster as they age, a new study suggests.More >>
Overweight kids are excluded and ostracized by classmates in school more often than their thinner peers, new research indicates.More >>
Overweight kids are excluded and ostracized by classmates in school more often than their thinner peers, new research indicates.More >>
For years, you probably have been told that wheat bread is far better for you than its white counterpart, but a small, new study suggests that maxim may not hold true for everyone.More >>
For years, you probably have been told that wheat bread is far better for you than its white counterpart, but a small, new study suggests that maxim may not hold true for everyone.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
A new law passed Thursday will now allow students at both public and private schools in Alabama to wear sunscreen without the need of a parent or doctor's permission.More >>
A new law passed Thursday will now allow students at both public and private schools in Alabama to wear sunscreen without the need of a parent or doctor's permission.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
"Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades" have been awarded and Alabama ranks 30 out of 50 states. Each state had varying numbers of hospitals scored, ranging from five in Alaska to 271 in California. Alabama had 53 hospitals scored, but only 24.5 percent of them received an "A".More >>
"Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades" have been awarded and Alabama ranks 30 out of 50 states. Each state had varying numbers of hospitals scored, ranging from five in Alaska to 271 in California. Alabama had 53 hospitals scored, but only 24.5 percent of them received an "A".More >>
The number of teens giving birth continues to plummet in the U.S. but births among women over 40 are climbing, according to the Journal Pediatrics.More >>
The number of teens giving birth continues to plummet in the U.S. but births among women over 40 are climbing, according to the Journal Pediatrics.?More >>
The City of Prattville kicks off a new initiative to keep its children fed.More >>
The City of Prattville kicks off a new initiative to keep its children fed.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
If you have trouble sleeping but don't want to take sleeping pills nature has a solution. Try exercise.More >>
If you have trouble sleeping but don't want to take sleeping pills nature has a solution. Try exercise.More >>
From appointment wait times to provider shortages and trust issues, the woman at the helm of all the Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities throughout Central Alabama is addressing the changes being made throughout the system.More >>
From appointment wait times to provider shortages and trust issues, the woman at the helm of all the Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities throughout Central Alabama is addressing the changes being made throughout the system.More >>