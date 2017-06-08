New AL law allows students to wear sunscreen at school - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

New AL law allows students to wear sunscreen at school

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A new Alabama law will now allow students at both public and private schools in the state to wear sunscreen without the need of a parent or doctor's permission. Previously, students were unable to apply sunscreen at school unless it was prescribed by a physician. 

"We know that sunburn, particularly in childhood, increases your risk for skin cancer," said State Health Officer at the Alabama of Public Health Dr. Tom Miller. "Applying sunscreen before outside school activities will prevent overexposure to the sun's UVA and UVB rays, thus preventing many forms of skin cancer--including melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer." 

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, melanoma is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., responsible for 78 percent of all skin cancer deaths. In the state of Alabama, melanoma cases are 6 percent higher than the national average.

Currently, the law applies to FDA-approved over-the-counter sunscreen, and with the law's passage, Alabama joins Arizona, California, New York, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington State as the only states that permit a student's use of sunscreen at school without the need of approval.

Parents interested in learning more about sun safety have been encouraged to visit both the ADPHs website as well as the CDCs website.

