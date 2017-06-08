Dothan Country Club gearing up for Future Masters

The 68th annual Future Masters golf tournament is just a little over one week away from teeing off at the Dothan Country Club.

The annual tournament brings in some of the best young golfers from all across the globe who have their sights set on bringing home the blue jacket.

Some of the biggest names in golf have all made a run at the Future Masters crown, including 1991 and 1992 winner Stewart Cink.

This year's tournament could be one of the best in its 68 year history. With several players from last year making a return trip, there's no telling what could happen on the course.

"We already have kids showing up to play practice rounds and they are all pretty amazed at the golf course," said tournament director Kevin Klein. "It's in great condition. The returning field is outstanding. Nineteen of the top 20 players are returning from last year. They are really going to have to go low and make a lot of birdies."

The Future Masters will begin Saturday, June 17, with practice rounds for the younger age groups, and first round action teeing off on June 18.

